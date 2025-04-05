Iran's oil exports to China in March hit new record high

According to the S & P, Iran’s oil exports to China reached 1.91 million barrels per day in March, hitting a new record high since US President Donald Trump imposed the Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran after he pulled his country out of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed unprecedented sanctions on Tehran.

Trump signed an executive order to restore the maximum pressure campaign on Iran when he returned to the White House. He had launched the campaign during his first term.

endNewsMessage1