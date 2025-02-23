Iran to produce 50 mln tons of steel by 2025: Industry min.
Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak has said that 50 million tons of crude steel will be produced in the country by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2025).
He put the current production volume of steel products at 45 million tons, saying, "It is hoped that steel production volume of crude steel will surpass 50 million tons by the end of the next Iranian calendar year."
Elsewhere in his remarks, Atabak pointed out that Iran has achieved significant progress after the Islamic Revolution in terms of the production of steel.