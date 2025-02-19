Iran-China oil flows surge as traders circumvent US sanctions

Iranian crude oil exports to China rebounded in February, reaching an estimated 1.74 million barrels per day, according to preliminary data from intelligence firm Kpler Ltd. This marks an 86% increase from January’s daily rate and the highest level since October.

The surge was attributed to an uptick in ship-to-ship transfers and the use of alternative receiving terminals, market traders revealed, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue. China, the largest consumer of Iranian oil, primarily channels these imports to independent refiners, often referred to as "teapots."

