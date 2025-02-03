Iranian Labour News Agency

SP pressure boost project contracts worth $17b to be signed
Engineering and Development Manager of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has said that seven executive contracts for the South Pars (SP) pressure boost project, valued at $17 billion, are ready to be signed soon.

This follows the completion of preliminary studies and the signing of initial agreements with four main contractors last year, worth up to $400 million, Reza Dehqan added.

Dehghan, speaking at a press conference Sunday, emphasized that the South Pars gas field, the world’s largest, supplies 70% of Iran’s domestic, industrial, and power plant gas consumption, as well as over 40% of the country’s gasoline needs.

 

