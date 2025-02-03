SP pressure boost project contracts worth $17b to be signed

This follows the completion of preliminary studies and the signing of initial agreements with four main contractors last year, worth up to $400 million, Reza Dehqan added.

Dehghan, speaking at a press conference Sunday, emphasized that the South Pars gas field, the world’s largest, supplies 70% of Iran’s domestic, industrial, and power plant gas consumption, as well as over 40% of the country’s gasoline needs.

