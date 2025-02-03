Pezeshkian calls for ‘strategic roadmap’ for Iran’s space industry

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has hailed achievements made in the country’s space industry, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive roadmap to guide its further development.

During a meeting of Iran’s Supreme Space Council on Sunday—the first under Pezeshkian’s administration since he took office in late July 2024—the president highlighted the urgency of formulating a strategic and effective roadmap for the space industry.

The plan, he said, is essential to clearly outline the goals and responsibilities of all sectors involved in the space sector.

endNewsMessage1