Pezeshkian calls for ‘strategic roadmap’ for Iran’s space industry
President Pezeshkian chairs a meeting of Iran’s Supreme Space Council, the top body in charge of space issues of the country.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has hailed achievements made in the country’s space industry, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive roadmap to guide its further development.
During a meeting of Iran’s Supreme Space Council on Sunday—the first under Pezeshkian’s administration since he took office in late July 2024—the president highlighted the urgency of formulating a strategic and effective roadmap for the space industry.
The plan, he said, is essential to clearly outline the goals and responsibilities of all sectors involved in the space sector.