70bn kWh nuclear electricity added to Iran's grid: AEOI chief

“Unit one of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has injected 70 billion kWh of electricity into the national grid,” Eslami said during a meeting with Iranian entrepreneurs, where he referred to the advantages of using peaceful nuclear energy to meet the country’s various needs, Press TV reported.

Producing this amount of energy would have needed 105 million barrels of oil, he said, adding the nuclear electricity produced so far has saved $8 billion in energy expenses while the total investment to set up the Bushehr plant is only $1.8.

