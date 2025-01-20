Iran’s Zanjan exports $477 million goods in 9 months
An official at Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Zanjan province says that $477 million worth of non-oil goods were exported overseas in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21).
Speaking at the 3rd Working Group of Export Promotion of the province, Majid Golshani noted that $344 million worth of non-oil products has been imported into this province between March 21 and December 22, 2024.
He added that imports of products into this province have registered an 18 percent decline compared to the last year’s corresponding period.