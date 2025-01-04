Iran MoD plans to build 2.8 MW of solar, wind plants
Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister for Industrial Research Affairs announced that the ministry will cooperate with the Energy Ministry of Energy to build power plants to produce 2.8 MW of solar and wind energy across the country.
Afshin Naderi Sharif announced on Friday as he spoke with reports on the sidelines of the 14th Iran International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition in Tehran.
He said that the ministers of energy and defense reached a consensus to task SATBA and Tavan groups to construct solar and wind power plants that will respectively produce 2,300 and 500 MW of energy in various locations across Iran.