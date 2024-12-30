Iran Mazandaran exports over 1 mln tons of goods in 9 months
An official at customs office in Mazandaran province says over million tons of goods, valued at 298.91 million, has exported from the northern province of Mazandaran in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year.
Observer of Customs Office of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi emphasized that 1.378 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $298.91 million, was exported from Mazandaran province between March 21 to December 22, 2024.
He pointed to the exports of more than 125 items of goods from the customs offices of Noshahr, Amirabad, Sari, Fereydounkenar and Amol and added that $95 million, $33 million, $31 million, $27 million and $12 million worth of dairy products, plastic materials, cements, ordinary metals and machinery were exported from the customs offices of this province overseas from March 21 to December 22, 2024, respectively.