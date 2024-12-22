Iran increases daily oil output by 15 mn liters

Deputy Head of NIORDC Mohammadali Dadvar stated that the average daily production of oil in the first five months of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2024) was approximately 111 million liters, which has now risen to over 125 million liters, according to Shana.

He also expressed hope that the new units at the Abadan Refinery, which are set to come online within the next two months, will add more than 3 million liters of Euro 5 diesel to the country's fuel supply, raising daily production to approximately 128 to 130 million liters.

