Iran, Pakistan agree on facilitating transit
News code : ۱۵۶۹۹۹۱
Iran and Pakistan have agreed to enhance transit, transportation, and bilateral trade.
Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam and Pakistani Minister of Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stressed the importance of strengthening relations in the field of transportation and road and rail communications to increase transit trade on Friday.
They also called for greater coordination between the relevant authorities of the two countries to remove obstacles in this field.