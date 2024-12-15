Number of Iran's merchant ships in Caspian Sea rises to 87

Speaking in a seminar on maritime transportation held at the Expediency Council's compound on Saturday, the PMO CEO Ali Akbar Safaei said that there have great investment in developing maritime transportation by the Iranian government.

"Currently, more than 150 trillion Tomans worth of major maritime and port projects in infrastructure and superstructures are under construction, a significant number of which have been put into operation," Safaei said.

