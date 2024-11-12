Iran's exports to Islamic states rise by 17%: Official
Iran has recorded a 17% increase in exports to Islamic nations since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21, 2024), the head of the Iran National Standards Organization said.
Speaking at the 18th National Quality Award ceremony on Sunday evening, Mahdi Eslampanah stressed the importance of this growth, saying, “We managed to develop foreign trade by fostering a common language.”
The achievement reflects Iran’s advancements in standardization, he further said.
Eslampanah also explained that the model for the National Quality Award was created from scratch to meet Iran’s and the Islamic world’s specific needs, rather than adapting an existing international model.