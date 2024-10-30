Minister calls for expanding Iran-Turkiye transport cooperation

During Turkiye’s National Day celebration in the capital Tehran on Tuesday night, Farzaneh Sadegh said that the critical role of both countries in regional trade and energy transit, noting their strategic positions as bridges between Asia and Europe and that this collaboration strengthens peace, stability, and security across the region.

As chair of the Iran-Turkiye Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, she added that historical, religious, cultural commonalities and geographic proximity are among the factors that brought the two great nations of Iran and Turkiye closer together, and over the centuries, the common border between the two nations transformed into a border of friendship, brotherhood, peace, and stability.

endNewsMessage1