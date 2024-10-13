Iron ore pellet export hits $454 mn in 6 months
News code : ۱۵۴۲۳۶۲
The Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) has reported that Iran exported 5.383 million tons of iron ore pellets worth $454 million during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21).
As ISPA reported, the country had exported 4.624 million tons of the product worth $463 million in the first six months of the past year.
Iron ore pellet export fell 1.9 percent in terms of value, and rose 16 percent in terms of weight, in six months, year on year.
Iron ore pellet is a type of agglomerated iron ore fine that has a better tumbler index when compared with that of the parent iron ore.