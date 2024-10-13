Iron ore pellet export hits $454 mn in 6 months

As ISPA reported, the country had exported 4.624 million tons of the product worth $463 million in the first six months of the past year.

Iron ore pellet export fell 1.9 percent in terms of value, and rose 16 percent in terms of weight, in six months, year on year.

Iron ore pellet is a type of agglomerated iron ore fine that has a better tumbler index when compared with that of the parent iron ore.

