Top Iranian, Russian bankers hold talks in Moscow
News code : ۱۵۴۱۸۶۵
Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammadreza Farzin met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Elvira Nabiullina in Moscow on the sidelines of meeting of central banks’ governors of BRICS member states.
During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for strengthening monetary-banking cooperation between the two countries.
The second meeting of governors of central banks of BRICS countries will be held in Moscow on Friday. Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa are founding members of BRICS, and Islamic Republic of Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the BRICS group of the emerging economies in 2024.