IRGC plays important role in oil facilities’ security: Oil minister
Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknezhad has highlighted the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s role in ensuring the security of the country’s oil facilities.
In a visit to Bushehr province on Sunday, Paknezhad met with the commander of the IRGC Navy in district four of Bushehr province, Second Flotilla Admiral Mohammad Hossein Bargahi.
He expressed his gratitude to the IRGC Navy in District Four of Bushehr province for its continuous efforts in maintaining the security of the South Pars Dome Gas-Condensate field.