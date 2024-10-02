Iran, Armenia stress expanding mineral-industrial coop.

In a joint meeting held between Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak and minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, the two sides stressed the need to expand industrial-mineral cooperation between the two countries as well as removal of the logistics barriers facing the economic activists of the two states.

During his visit to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for participating in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Economic Summit, Iranian minister of industry met and held talks with the trade officials of Armenia and EAEU Summit.

