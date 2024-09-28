Iran among top 10 steel producers in world as 8-month output grows 1.9% y/y

According to the report issued on global crude steel production in August, Iran produced 19.8 metric million tons of steel during the first eight months of this year, which shows a 1.9% increase year-on-year. The increase happened despite a drop in Iranian steel production during June, July, and August, it added.

Global output in August fell by 6.5% compared to the same month in 2023, with total output reaching 144.8 million tons, the report said, which was issued based on data from 71 steel-producing countries.

endNewsMessage1