Iran's minister of energy to attend BRICS energy ministers forum in Moscow

BRICS energy ministers will meet on the sidelines of the 7th Russian Energy Week (REW) on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen the BRICS role in the global energy dialogue.

Ali-Abadi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of this meeting, focusing on Iran’s national energy policy, the use of new technologies in the production of clean energy, and ways to develop technical-expert cooperation between the BRICS member countries.

