Iran-Kazakhstan trade up 17% in 5 months on year

The IRICA report put the non-oil trade between the two countries at 264,416 tons worth $119.357 million, with a one percent fall in weight, year on year.

Kazakhstan was Iran's 11th top trade partner among the Islamic Republic’s neighbors in the first five months of the present year.

The head of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has criticized the low volume of trade between Iran and Kazakhstan, underlining the need to implement joint cooperation agreements between the two countries as soon as possible.

