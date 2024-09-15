Iran, Russia stress deepening coop. on transport corridors

Stating that the Caspian Sea is a sea of ​​peace and friendship, Sayyari emphasized the necessity of efforts of the countries along the Caspian Sea to provide the collective security of this sea without the need for the presence of foreigners.

The development of cooperation in the maritime area (in the north and the south) such as joint maritime patrols and the holding of specialized exercises were among other issues raised in this meeting.

