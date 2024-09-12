Tehran ready to launch direct airline between Iran, Tunisia

Expressing satisfaction with the level of existing cooperation between Iran and Tunisia, Mir-Masoud Hosseinian emphasized that Iran is ready to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Tunisia.

Speaking in a meeting with the Speaker of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People of Tunisia Ibrahim Bouderbala, the Iranian envoy stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations between Iran and Tunisia in all fields.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the distinct level of relations between the two countries and the serious determination of high-ranking officials of Iran and Tunisia to develop relations, especially in the economic, trade, cultural, and academic fields.

endNewsMessage1