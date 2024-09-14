Oman emphasizes expanding port cooperation with Iran

During a visit to Imam Khomeini (RA) Port, the Omani delegation expressed their interest in taking advantage of the potential existing at the port in line with expanding trade and economic exchanges with Iran.

The Omani trade-economic delegation visited the loading and unloading operations of various types of goods and commodities at Imam Khomeini Port.

In addition to concluding memoranda of understanding (MoUs), the Omani delegation and Iranian officials stressed the need to boost cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, the website of Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

endNewsMessage1