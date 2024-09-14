Iran’s Bushehr non-oil exports hits $5 bn during 5 months

Ali Soleymani, an official with the customs department of the province, said that 13.215 million tons of non-oil goods have been exported from the province in 5 months.

He said that the export indicates three percent growth year on year.

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil export increased by 10 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period in the past year.

