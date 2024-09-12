Iran’s goods transit up 70% in 5 months: Roads min.

The volume of transit in the road and rail sectors hit 14.3 million tons and 1.6 million tons, respectively in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2024), showing a growth compared to the previous year's corresponding period.

The volume of loading and unloading operations at the ports of the country reached 158.6 million tons in the past Iranian calendar year, showing a 5.5 percent growth compared to a year earlier, the report added.