Kermanshah customs hit over $2.6 bn exports in 5 months

The head of the Kermanshah Province Customs Supervision Department, Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh, announced on Wednesday that the export of Kermanshah customs to Iraq had increased by 130% year over year from March 20 to August 21.

During this period, goods worth $2,684,099,000 and weighing 3,075,000 tons were exported from the Kermanshah customs, showing a 4% increase in weight and a 130% increase in value compared to the same period in the previous year.

