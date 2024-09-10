Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port surges14%
The loading and unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, increased by 14% during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (Mar. 20-Aug. 21), a provincial official said.
Aboutaleb Geraylou, the director-general of Khuzestan province’s Ports and Maritime Department, said that 20 million tons of oil products and non-oil goods have been loaded and unloaded in this port during the five months.
Based on the latest data released by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), some 94,284,476 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the country’s ports in the first five months of the present year.