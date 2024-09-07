Mazandaran exports 15,000 tons of agri. products in 5 months

The report added that $6 million worth of agricultural products was exported from Mazandaran province between March 21 to August 22, 2024, showing a 100 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, $3 million worth of citrus fruits was exported from this northern province in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, registering a 100 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Citrus fruits accounted for 1st export rank among other agricultural products exported from this province.

endNewsMessage1