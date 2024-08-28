Iranian Labour News Agency

Export from East Azarbaijan rises 37% in 4 months yr/yr

The value of non-oil export from East Azarbaijan province, in the northwest of Iran, rose 37 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), a provincial official said.

Sadegh Namdar, an official with the province’s Customs Department, said that 1.317 million tons of non-oil goods worth $637.497 million were exported from the province in the four-month period of this year, with a 51-percent growth in weight, year on year.

He listed cast iron, iron, steel, petrochemical products, plastic products, mineral fuels, mineral oils, fruits, copper, and copper products as the main exports. 

 

