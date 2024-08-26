Foreign goods transit via Iran hits 9.6 mn tons in 5 months: IRICA

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that the foreign transit of goods via Iran reached 9.6 million tons in five months, marking a 53% growth compared to last year.

He added that the customs of Parvizkhan, Shahid Rajaei Port, and Bashmaq were the first three customs for transiting foreign goods via Iran in this period.

The deputy economy minister went on to say that 2.7 million tons, 2.4 million tons, and 1.3 million tons of foreign goods were transited from the aforementioned customs offices, respectively, the IRICA chief stated.

endNewsMessage1