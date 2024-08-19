Water storage in Iranian dams hits 53%
The water storage in Iranian dams reached 53 percent since the start of the current water year (September 23, 2023) up to August 17, according to the latest figures.
The latest figures from Iran's Water Information and Data Office reveal that the total volume of water stored behind Iranian dams has reached 27.77 billion cubic meters in the current water year up to August 17.
The figures indicated that 53 percent of the Iranian dams' capacity has been filled, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year.