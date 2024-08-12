3m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Hormozgan ports

Morteza Salari, the director-general of Ports and Maritime Department of the west of Hormozgan, said that of the mentioned figure, 1,985, 295 tons were oil products and 1,915,707 tons were non-oil goods.

Based on the latest data released by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), some 76,330,052 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the country’s ports in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.

