Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Kermanshah-Khosravi railway to connect Iran to Mediterranean: minister

Kermanshah-Khosravi railway to connect Iran to Mediterranean: minister
News code : ۱۵۱۶۱۴۱
The link copied

Iran’s minister of roads and urban development said that Kermanshah-Khosravi railway project will play a leading role in connecting Iran to the Mediterranean Sea.

Pointing to the construction operation of the Kermanshah-Khosravi Railway within the framework of the “Iran-Rah (Road)” initiative, Mehrdad Bazrpash emphasized this giant railway project, in addition to completing the International East-West Transport Corridor, will play a key role in connecting Iran and the Central Asian states to Iraq and the Mediterranean Sea.

Iran’s roads minister in a post on his X account wrote that the Kermanshah-Khosravi railway project is being built under the “Iran-Rah (Road)” initiative, with a length of 263 kilometers and with 36-percent physical progress. This railway project, in addition to completing the International East-West Transport Corridor, provides the rail connection of Iran and Central Asian countries to Iraq and the Mediterranean Sea.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london