Kermanshah-Khosravi railway to connect Iran to Mediterranean: minister

Pointing to the construction operation of the Kermanshah-Khosravi Railway within the framework of the “Iran-Rah (Road)” initiative, Mehrdad Bazrpash emphasized this giant railway project, in addition to completing the International East-West Transport Corridor, will play a key role in connecting Iran and the Central Asian states to Iraq and the Mediterranean Sea.

Iran’s roads minister in a post on his X account wrote that the Kermanshah-Khosravi railway project is being built under the “Iran-Rah (Road)” initiative, with a length of 263 kilometers and with 36-percent physical progress. This railway project, in addition to completing the International East-West Transport Corridor, provides the rail connection of Iran and Central Asian countries to Iraq and the Mediterranean Sea.

endNewsMessage1