Tehran-Najaf Direct Bus Line Launched Ahead of Arbaeen

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of launching the Tehran-Najaf direct bus line at the Tehran West Terminal, Mehdi Gholizadeh, the secretary of the Arbaeedn Headquarters of the Roads Maintenance and Transportation Organization, pointed out that five buses have been dispatched from Tehran to Najaf to take Iranian pilgrims to the Iraqi holy city.

He put the bus fare for sending pilgrims from Tehran to Najaf at 26 million rials.

