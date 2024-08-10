Iran accounts for 25% of imports into Afghanistan: official

Goods supplied from Iran account for a fourth of all imports into Afghanistan, according to a trade attaché in the Iranian embassy in Kabul.

Hossein Rustayi said on Wednesday in a gathering in Tehran that Iran had exported $724 million worth of goods and commodities to Afghanistan in the four months of this year 1403 in the Iranian calendar (March 21 to July 22, 2024), showing up 28% compared to the same period last year.

Rustayi said that Afghanistan relies on import for 80% of its needs and Iran has been a main supplier of goods to this country.

