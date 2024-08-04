Iranian Labour News Agency

FTA between Iran-EAEU to be launched soon: TPOI deputy

The deputy head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be launched soon.

Mohammad Sadeq Qannadzadeh stated that the FTA is under investigation at the Iranian Parliament and it proceeds its final stages and would be submitted to the Parliament in the very near future.

Once the Free Trade Agreement between Iran and member states of the union is notified, more than 87 percent of the tariffs’ code between the two sides will reduce to zero level.

 

