FTA between Iran-EAEU to be launched soon: TPOI deputy

Speaking in a news conference of the event entitled “Introducing Iran Investment Opportunities”, the deputy chief of organization emphasized that the FTA between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union is under study at the Parliament and will be submitted to the Parliament in the very near future.

Once the Free Trade Agreement between Iran and member states of the union is notified, more than 87 percent of the tariffs’ code between the two sides will reduce to zero level.

