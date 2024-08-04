Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port up 17%

Aboutaleb Geraylou, the head of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department, said that 16.3 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at this port during the mentioned four-month period.

The official also said that about five million tons of basic products were unloaded in this port during the first four months of the present year, showing 35-percent growth compared to the same time span of the past year.

