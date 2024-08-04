Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port up 17%
News code : ۱۵۱۳۳۲۵
The loading and unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, increased by 17% during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), a provincial official said.
Aboutaleb Geraylou, the head of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department, said that 16.3 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at this port during the mentioned four-month period.
The official also said that about five million tons of basic products were unloaded in this port during the first four months of the present year, showing 35-percent growth compared to the same time span of the past year.