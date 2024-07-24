Iran's annual inflation rate drops to 35.5% in July

The consumer price index (CPI) had increased by 35.5% in the year leading to July 21 compared to the year before to reach 255.2.

The point-to-point inflation rate, which compares prices in two similar months of back-to-back years, topped 32.2% in the month to late July, up 0.3% compared to the figures reported in late June, said the SCI.

SCI figures showed that consumer prices had risen by 2.2% on a month-on-month basis in the calendar month to late July with prices of food, beverages and smoking products rising 1.6% while prices of non-food goods and services rising 2.5% over the same period.

endNewsMessage1