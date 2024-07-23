Iran imports over 120 tons of gold ingot in 4 months: IRICA

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) noted that 3.36 tons of the gold ingot, valued at $197 million, were imported into the country in the first four months of the previous Iranian calendar year March 21 to June 22, 2023), showing a considerable increase as much as fourfold.

More than 90 percent of the gold ingots have been imported into the country in this period via the customs office of Imam Khomeini (RA) International airport (IKIA), the report added.

