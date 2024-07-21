Afghanistan tightens fuel import controls: official
The director general of the Iran Road Maintenance & Transportation Organization's transit office has said that according to Kabul officials, the reason for the delay of Iranian trucks at the Afghan border was testing and sampling of diesel fuel.
"Iranian drivers have been waiting for this sampling process in Afghanistan for 15 days," he added.
"Afghanistan recently has strict control over imported fuel shipments, and regarding the fuel carried by 400 Iranian trucks, it is not a matter of non-compliance with standards, but a matter of fuel sampling," he concluded.