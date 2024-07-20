Economic activists hold meeting with pres.-elect Pezeshkian
The economic activists of the private and cooperatives sectors held a meeting with the Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday.
The meeting was held with the aim of realization of the slogan of the current year ‘Production Jump with People’s Participation’ as instructed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the current year.