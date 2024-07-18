Iran's Oil Minister Reveals New Gas Deal With Russia

The Iranian oil minister pointed out that the agreement to pump Russian gas to Iran, which was signed this week, was achieved thanks to the diplomatic efforts made by the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"The total gas production in 23 refineries inside the country currently amounts to about 850 million cubic meters, and with the implementation of this agreement, 300 million cubic meters of Russian gas will be returned to the country daily," he said during a government meeting.

He added that Russian gas would make Iran a supply hub in the region and would expand trade relations and the country's economic and political security.