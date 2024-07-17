Iran's quarterly export of agricultural products up 37% yr/yr
Iran exported about $1.027 billion of agricultural products in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 21), registering an increase of 37 percent year on year.
According to Mohammad Sadegh Ghanadzadeh, the deputy head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the exports of the mentioned products also increased 19 percent in terms of weight.
Pistachios, tomatoes, watermelons, apples, and potatoes were the top exported products in the mentioned period.
The official noted that Iran’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and consequently the increase in exports to the members of the mentioned union has been the main driver of the boost in Iran’s exports.