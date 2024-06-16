An increase of 80,000 barrels of oil production: NIOC CEO

He said that with the finalization of these plans, about 17 billion dollars will be added to the country's income.

"Also, about 9,000 new job opportunities will be provided with the plans that will be signed today," he added.

The official added that, "The development of the common Changuleh field to produce 60 thousand barrels per day has a contract value of 1.3 billion dollars, the Band Karkeh field has a contract value of about 435 million dollars to reach the production of 18 thousand barrels of oil per day, which has created employment for about 2,500 people and It will earn about 3.5 billion dollars."

