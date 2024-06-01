Iranian Labour News Agency

70% of the country's exports are raw materials and basic products: CBI deputy

The deputy of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that about 90% of the country's import composition is dedicated to raw materials, intermediate goods and capital

"Economic stabilization policy is not only dependent on the actions of the central bank, but it is a comprehensive policy approach and its effectiveness requires non-inflationary financial policies and commitment to budget discipline by the government," he added.

"More than 70% of the country's export composition consists of raw materials and basic products such as minerals, steel, petrochemical products and petroleum products," he added.

 

 

