Agrofood exports increase 28 percent since March 20: IRICA

Agricultural exports also rose by 24 percent in terms of weight, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Iran exported some 1,260,000 metric tons (mt) of agricultural products worth $536 million in the same period last year.

In terms of value, the main agricultural items exported in the mentioned period are apples worth $96.3 million, in-shell pistachios worth $74.1 million, watermelons worth $73.8 million, field tomatoes worth $50.3 million, and greenhouse tomatoes worth $44.7 million, the report added.

