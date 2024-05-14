The export share of Iran's textile sector should increase: official

"and Iran's share of this figure is 0.58 billion dollars, equal to less than half a percent," he added.

He expressed hope that this number will increase with the development of textile exports.

"Every year, 25 billion dollars of contraband goods are imported into the country, and the free zones, which were set up with the aim of developing exports, have now become the place for the import of semi-manufactured goods," he added.

