Iran owns all the lands of Abu Musa island: DM

"Like any other region, the lands of this region are in the hands of the people who live in Abu Musa," said deputy minister of Iran Ministry of Roads & Urban Development.

He said that, "We have 1,258 hectares of land in Abu Musa and two active housing construction projects are being implemented in this area."

"The National Land and Housing Organization is building 110 houses in Abu Musa island," he added.

