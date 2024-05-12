Iranian Labour News Agency

One billion dollar trade with Lebanon is in a 5-year perspective: commercial attaché

Ebrahim Mohammadrezazadeh, Iran's commercial attaché in Lebanon, said that the five-year vision of the trade between the two countries is to reach one billion dollars.

"The Lebanese have been buying Iranian pistachios and carpets for more than 300 years, to the extent that it can be said that Lebanon is the hub of Iranian carpet exports to Europe, America and some African countries," Mohammadrezazadeh said.

"Last year, the Lebanese customs announced that the export of Iranian goods to Lebanon was about 300 million dollars," he added.

"The five-year vision of trade with Lebanon is to reach one billion dollars per year," he added.

 

 

 

 

