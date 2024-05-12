One billion dollar trade with Lebanon is in a 5-year perspective: commercial attaché

"The Lebanese have been buying Iranian pistachios and carpets for more than 300 years, to the extent that it can be said that Lebanon is the hub of Iranian carpet exports to Europe, America and some African countries," Mohammadrezazadeh said.

"Last year, the Lebanese customs announced that the export of Iranian goods to Lebanon was about 300 million dollars," he added.

"The five-year vision of trade with Lebanon is to reach one billion dollars per year," he added.

